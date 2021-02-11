LRSD and PCSSD millage extensions pass thanks to voters

Both millages will help with maintenance and updates around the campuses.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The final results for the school millage elections show both Little Rock School District and Pulaski County Special School District will have extra cash flow for projects.

LRSD passed 75%, and PCSSD passed 64%.

LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore said he was excited for the results.

"This is a long time coming. We've actually tried this before and tried it two times before. So, now third times the charm and to have this as a success... it's so big. It's big for our kids, it's big for our district, and I think it's huge for our community," said Poore.

This creates $300 million dollars for the district. The first project they will work on is the demolition and reconstruction of the McClellan building, which will become the new Cloverdale K-8. They plan to have groundbreaking next year.

“PCSSD is grateful for the voters who showed up today and who showed up last week to vote in the annual school election,” said Dr. Charles McNulty, superintendent of the school district. “This is a major win for our students, staff and stakeholders.”

But elections aren't over. The Central Arkansas Library System is just beginning its millage election. If passed, it will raise property taxes by .5 mills, but the library says it's greatly needed for upgrades.

"The last thing we want to do is to ask them to increase their tax a little bit to pay for this library, but we can't save our way out of this and we can't cut our way out of this. We need a little bit more money because of that growth," said Nate Coulter, CALS Executive Director.

The library system hasn't asked for a tax increase since 2007, but the cost of books and maintenance has gone up.

This millage could generate more than $2 million dollars for library system. The money will go towards staffing salaries, digital books, and technology and internet upgrades.