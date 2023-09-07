ATV incident in Malvern leaves one minor dead, one injured

Police are now investigating an ATV incident in Malvern that left one minor dead and another injured on Saturday evening.

MALVERN, Ark. — An ATV accident in Malvern left one minor deceased and another injured on Saturday evening.

According to reports from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, a minor driver of the ATV was headed north down Dyer Street when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. The minor then overcorrected, and the vehicle rotated to the left and ran off the road. The vehicle then collided into a ditch.

After that, the vehicle overturned and ejected a minor passenger, and the vehicle landed on top of the minor. Later, it overturned again and finally came to a rest on its side.

The injured minor was taken to the hospital where their condition remains unknown, and the body of the deceased minor was taken to a local funeral home.