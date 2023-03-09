Garland County sheriffs searching for missing 23-year-old man

The Garland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 23-year-old man last seen at the Teen Challenge of Arkansas in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man.

23-year-old Tyler Chaney was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on August 31 leaving the Teen Challenge of Arkansas on Walnut Valley Road.

He is described as being 5'7" in height and weighing about 200 pounds.

Mr. Chaney was last seen wearing a blue Teen Challenge t-shirt, and tan shorts. He also had a green backpack and an orange suitcase with him.