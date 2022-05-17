x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing Persons Reports

North Little Rock police searching for runaway teenager

According to North Little Rock police, they are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old boy last seen at his home.

More Videos

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a North Little Rock Police Department social post, they are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old boy last seen at his home.

Alex Lott reportedly ran away from his home in the Rose City area toward Meadow Park Elm around 4:10 p.m. on May 16, police said.

NLRPD also added that Alex was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alex, you can contact NLRPD at (501) 758-1234 and remain anonymous.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

We need your help locating this runaway juvenile! Alex Lott ran way from his NLR residence and has not been seen since....

Posted by North Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Related Articles