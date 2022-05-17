North Little Rock police searching for runaway teenager

According to North Little Rock police, they are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old boy last seen at his home.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a North Little Rock Police Department social post, they are asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old boy last seen at his home.

Alex Lott reportedly ran away from his home in the Rose City area toward Meadow Park Elm around 4:10 p.m. on May 16, police said.

NLRPD also added that Alex was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alex, you can contact NLRPD at (501) 758-1234 and remain anonymous.

