Police looking for missing 26-year-old man in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 26-year-old Harley McCourt, who was reported missing since October 2.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, McCourt was last seen by his father around 1:00 a.m. on October 2.

The family told police that he has been "severely depressed" and "distant" for around three months and has "been a hermit" for at least two months. Family said it was out of the ordinary to leave his house.

They also said McCourt doesn't want anyone to touch him due to COVID-19 concerns.

He may only be wearing one black Skecher shoe with a gray bottom.

He has a scar on his abdomen, but no other distinguishing marks.