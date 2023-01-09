$425,000 awarded to organization in Arkansas to help fight housing discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded an Arkansas organization over $400,000 to help carry out and enforce fair housing in the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In order to combat discriminatory housing practices in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $425,000 to the Legal Aid of Arkansas, Inc.

The HUD provided this money so that its second and third-year multi-year Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) grantees can continue with their fair housing enforcement efforts.

The grant money is being awarded to the two following categories:

Fair Housing Organizations Initiative (FHOI ) – This program provides funding to help build the capacity and effectiveness of non-profit fair housing organizations by providing funds to handle fair housing enforcement and education initiatives more effectively. It also strengthens the fair housing movement across the nation by encouraging the creation and growth of organizations that focus on the rights and needs of underserved groups, primarily persons with disabilities.

) – This program provides funding to help build the capacity and effectiveness of non-profit fair housing organizations by providing funds to handle fair housing enforcement and education initiatives more effectively. It also strengthens the fair housing movement across the nation by encouraging the creation and growth of organizations that focus on the rights and needs of underserved groups, primarily persons with disabilities. Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI ) – This initiative funds non-profit fair housing organizations and helps conduct testing and enforcement activities that work to prevent or eliminate housing practices that are discriminatory.

Across the nation, the HUD awarded $24 million of its approximate $56 million Fiscal Year 2023 to about 57 different fair housing organizations.

“The programs and services provided by the Fair Housing Initiatives Program are essential to HUD’s mission and fulfill a vital role in enforcing the Fair Housing Act,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “The funds provided today demonstrate HUD’s commitment to opposing discriminatory practices and ensure that our fair housing partners have the financial resources they need to continue educating the public.”

The awarded grant funds will allow the recipients to carry out and enforce fair housing through a wide range of activities including more thorough investigations, taking necessary steps to file fair housing complaints, and more. It will also allow grantees to engage in more educational and outreach initiatives.