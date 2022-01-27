Possible body of missing Arkansas woman discovered by non-profit group

The non-profit group, Adventures with Purpose, located the body of who they believe to be 66-year-old Annie Lee Hampton, who has been missing since Oct. 10, 2019.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Adventures with Purpose, a non-profit group that travels the country solving cold cases, located the body of who they believe to be 66-year-old Annie Lee Hampton, who has been missing since Oct. 10, 2019.

The non-profit group traveled to Marianna and began their search at the river that was nearest to Hampton's home, which ended with no success.

The group decided to travel to a second location, Bear Creek Reservoir, where they were able to locate and identify a vehicle that was 29-feet underwater by using their sonar.

"Today AWP began our search for 66-year-old Annie Lee Hampton who was last seen October 10, 2019 in Marianna, Arkansas driving her 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix. Starting our day at 9:00, Jacob Grubbs and his team from Chaos Divers met up with AWP, to begin our search," the group said.

Two of the members of the non-profit, Doug Bishop and Jacob Grubbs, were able to pull the Arkansas license plate from the vehicle after diving on top of it. The license plate matched that of Hampton's missing Grand Prix.

The area's sheriff along with local police and state park rangers arrived on the scene and the organizations worked together to remove the vehicle, where they confirmed there were human remains inside.

The non-profit, along with local authorities, are waiting for an autopsy to confirm the body is that of Hampton's.