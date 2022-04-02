North Little Rock fire officials respond to house fire on E. 18th Street

The North Little Rock Fire Department, along with Red Cross, responded to a fire on E. 18th Street that forced two people to leave their home.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Fire Department, with the assistance of Red Cross, responded to a fire that forced two people to leave their home.

According to reports, the fire happened on E. 18th Street.

Officials said that two adults were inside of the home when it caught fire. One person was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Reports said the building had structural damage, with Red Cross being notified to provide assistance.