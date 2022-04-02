Arkansas National Guard helping officials as roads remain icy

"Just to see the smiles on their faces when help arrives and we get them to safety. That's the best thing that could ever happen."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The icy roads caused struggles for some drivers on Friday, but thankfully heroes like Master Sergeant Gaylend Sheppard with the Arkansas National Guard came in to help those in need.

"We come with a certain skillset that helps this community in every situation. Whether it's national or whether it's a state mission, we're always there and we're always ready," he said.

It's an honor that Sheppard has held for a while now.

"I have been in the Air Force for 22 years," he said.

Sheppard's answered the call to volunteer when weather hits, several times.

"Whether it's an ice storm, such as this, tornados, hurricanes," he said.

It's a little different though for the soldier he's been working side by side with since Wednesday.

"This is my first volunteer act since I've been in," Jackson Chambers said.

Chambers has been an airman for the Arkansas National Guard for just 1-year, and over the past couple of days he's been able to bond with Sheppard in the passenger seat.

"He likes cars. We talk about his family, my family. He wants a 2006 viper. He's about to retire," he said.

The two haven't just been bonding while driving through the snow in their Military Humvee, Sheppard said they've been assisting the Arkansas State Police with responding to winter weather issues like accidents.

"Today we helped a young lady who hit a wall and we got her to safety and got her vehicle towed," he said.

Sheppard said they've also been helping essential workers get to work when they can't get out of their neighborhood.

"Right now, we're picking up the state trooper's colonel and taking him to his job," he said.

The look on Arkansans faces when the men in camouflage arrive is Sheppard's favorite part.

"Just to see the smiles on their faces when help arrives and we get them to safety. That's the best thing that could ever happen," he said.

No matter what the mission is, Chambers said these heroes respond to the call.

"We're Arkansas International Guard, we want to help out Arkansas as much as we can through every storm and everything that's happening. We just like to help people," he said.

They were just two of the eight National Guard teams that helped around the state over the past couple of days.