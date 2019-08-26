LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During a recent trip to Napa, a THV11 viewer wanted to bring a little vino back with him. While back home, he thought it’d be a good idea to join a winery clubs that ship wine to your home. But, then he hit a roadblock.

Online wine clubs are illegal in Arkansas.

“That has actually been on the books – a law in Arkansas for many years,” Scott Hardin with Arkansas Alcohol and Beverage Control said.

On the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website, under the Alcoholic Beverage Control tab, is where the rules and regulations can be found.

Under title 2, subtitle I, is a very detailed description of the law.

“The only way you can have wine legally shipped to you is if you go visit the winery physically, in person, and pay for everything on site,” said Hardin.

There’s a laundry list of criteria that must be met before getting out-of-state wine delivered to your front door.

A winery is only qualified to ship to you if they are registered with the ABC.

The consumer has to physically go to the winery to purchase the shipment, and even then, only one case can be shipped to a private residence per customer in any calendar quarter.

Hardin said the reason behind the restrictions is to increase interest in local winery options, right here in the state.

The truth is, someone probably won't be knocking down your door to arrest you for the violation. But that doesn't mean you won’t face any consequences if you get caught.

Hardin says there could possibly be changes coming to the law in the near future. It’s just a matter of when and who will do it.

“When this subject is raised, there is always that chatter of what do we need to do to change this. And the answer is, you go to your local legislator— because that’s what it’s going to take.”

Remember when you have a question about something where you live, we want to hear from you. E-mail THV11 at 11listens@thv11.com or reach out on social media.