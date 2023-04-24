Arkansas REALTORS opening tornado relief command centers

The Arkansas REALTORS Association will create temporary command centers Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28 to help residents impacted by tornadoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas REALTORS Association (ARA) will open temporary command centers on Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, April 28 to help residents impacted by tornadoes apply for up to $2,000 in recovery funds.

The ARA has committed to providing up to $1 million dollars in grants through a partnership with the REALTORS Relief Fund.

Recipients can use the money for house payments, rent, or hotel rooms.

Board members of Hearts & Homes of Arkansas, an ARA-affiliated charity, and REALTOR volunteers will be present to provide technical assistance and offer on-site computers for individuals to complete grant applications.

Checks will be available for pickup at the command center the following day if approved.

The command centers will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following locations: