Traffic on I-40 near North Little Rock has been blocked after a dump truck overturned and spilled diesel, according to ARDOT officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic on I-40 near North Little Rock has been blocked after a dump truck overturned and spilled diesel, according to ARDOT officials.

According to ARDOT's website the spill happened along the interstate and is causing several backups of traffic "in all directions" along E. Highway 67 specifically.

There's no information yet on what caused the truck to flip or how long clean-up could take at the moment.