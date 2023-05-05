Pine Bluff to get new co-working space

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Like many entrepreneurs are finding out, a big and oftentimes expensive office space isn't always necessary these days.
Travis Mosler is a business owner in Pine Bluff.
"I own and operate an advertising and marketing agency," Mosler said. "I had an office space, but after a pandemic, most of my workers are contract and remote."
It's why he is ending the lease of his current office and opening a co-working space called Worxstation.
The building is an old car dealership on Olive Street in Pine Bluff.
Mosler told us people can pay $25 a day to use the renovated space or a $195 membership.
He added the space is an example of the amount of opportunity that exists in Pine Bluff for new business owners.
"Unless you're a billion dollar company, opportunity doesn't really look like Northwest Arkansas; it looks like Pine Bluff, Arkansas," Mosler said.
Because this is a first of its kind in the city, he believes it would add to the overall growth of the city.
He's already receiving interest.
He plans to open by this summer.