Pine Bluff to get new co-working space

A new co-working space is coming to Pine Bluff, hoping to help those who need a place to work from away from home.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Like many entrepreneurs are finding out, a big and oftentimes expensive office space isn't always necessary these days.

Travis Mosler is a business owner in Pine Bluff.

"I own and operate an advertising and marketing agency," Mosler said. "I had an office space, but after a pandemic, most of my workers are contract and remote."

It's why he is ending the lease of his current office and opening a co-working space called Worxstation.

The building is an old car dealership on Olive Street in Pine Bluff.

Mosler told us people can pay $25 a day to use the renovated space or a $195 membership.

He added the space is an example of the amount of opportunity that exists in Pine Bluff for new business owners.

"Unless you're a billion dollar company, opportunity doesn't really look like Northwest Arkansas; it looks like Pine Bluff, Arkansas," Mosler said.

Because this is a first of its kind in the city, he believes it would add to the overall growth of the city.

He's already receiving interest.