Pine Bluff law officials initiating program to combat youth in gangs

The Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff seeks to focus on suppression, intervention, and prevention to deter at-risk youth from gang activity.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff law officials were issued a federal government-funded grant to manifest their new G.R.I.P (Gang Reduction Initiative in Pine Bluff) program for at-risk youth.

The program will be focused on gang intervention and prevention for risk both inside and outside the juvenile justice court system.

It's a collaborative effort between the Pine Bluff Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sargeant, and 6th Division Juvenile Circuit Judge Ernest Brown Jr.

"This program is birthed out of obviously the crime we’ve had here experienced here with our juveniles. Our juvenile center holds a max capacity of 75 kids and so we never want to get to capacity, but unfortunately, it's a necessary evil," said Sheriff Woods.

Their three-prong approach of suppression, intervention, and prevention will feature an all hands on deck approach involving faith-based leaders, health officials, counselors, and mental health professionals.

"Oftentimes you hear people say that the communities that have been plagued with crime, you can't arrest your way out of it, and we know that to be true because we make those arrests. More often than we'd like to."

Chief Kelvin Sargeant says that the city has a noticeable youth gang.

“With this gang, it’s not about arresting young people. Through this initiative, we’re going to be coming up with ways to be able to help them," said Chief Sargeant.

The plan will look into getting more involved in the home life of individual children and teens. It'll also look into more male counseling for boys and drug counseling.

They're in the planning stages of the program and have formed their committee with stakeholders.