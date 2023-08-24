Pulaski County jail receives funding for mental health services, pushes for more

A Pulaski County sheriff is pushing for more funding to ignite change and improve mental health care at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins is used to listening. That usually concerns all sorts of things detainees speak to him about, but now, there's a more focused conversation.

"I was surprised when we started this conversation to have so many people talk about their condition and needs," Higgins said.

We caught up with the sheriff during one of those conversations with detainees Thursday. Many voiced concerns that services have been lacking.

Higgins said fixing that has long been a focus of theirs. You may remember earlier this year when Pulaski County Detention Center officials negotiated a contract with Turn Key, a company that provides mental health services in correctional facilities.

Money initially approved for that was revoked after the Pulaski County Quorum Court decided that funds had been signed out of order. Higgins said because that happened, Turn Key staff were lost and let go, leading to more issues.

"The services have stopped," Higgins said. "We still provide some mental health services in the facility, not at the needed level... I believe Turn Key had to let go of approximately 10 employees hired to provide the mental health services."

In addition, Higgins said they're over capacity.

"This is a 1,210-bed facility," Higgins said. "Unfortunately, we average 1,330 in here."

But relief is on the way as the quorum court approved funds on Tuesday to continue supporting the Pulaski County Regional Crisis Stabilization Unit, ensuring access to mental and behavioral health care.

Higgins said it's a start, but it may not be enough.

"The current level is not going to get us into next year," Higgins said. "We'll have to have more funding."

Higgins said they will present their 2024 budget next week, and they'll be looking for additional funds. According to Higgins, they need to spend the money to ensure everyone at the jail can access what they need.

"Mental health is something that has to be provided for, whether it's out in the public, us personally, or in this facility," Higgins said. "It costs money. I understand that, but we have a responsibility to provide that."