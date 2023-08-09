Red Cross continues assisting with storm damage in Little Rock

Recovery continues after Wednesday's powerful microburst storm in Little Rock, and the Red Cross disaster team has been going door to door to help those with damage.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People are still recovering after severe storms rolled through Little Rock on Wednesday, and now the Red Cross disaster team has been going door to door to help those with some of the worst damage.

"We didn't see that coming," Red Cross Volunteer, John Kinder said.

That's what lots of people said after a powerful microburst that afternoon hit some of the already tornado-damaged Little Rock neighborhoods.

It was something Red Cross Disaster Action member John Kinder didn't expect to see.

"In fact, I brought my wife through here yesterday to show her and she just couldn't believe it, you know," Kinder said.

Now, Kinder has been going door to door to make sure people are taken care of.

On Thursday and Friday, he went to some of the hardest-hit areas to do damage assessments— So far, he's responded to more than a dozen calls.

"There's three basic things that we do. The damage assessment has to be done, it has to be a certain severity, and then they have to show who they are and prove that they actually lived there. And then we'll provide, if they qualify, we will do the case. And if they are qualified, then they'll get financial assistance based on the number of occupants in the home," Kinder described.

Some of the calls he has been getting are from people here in an apartment complex on Green Mountain Drive.

Xanthia Sanders said she had a tree fall on her apartment building.

"I noticed on the outside, it is a tree hanging on my balcony. It did do a little damage on the exterior part. Thank God it was not the inside. No leaks or anything thus far. Since it did rain today, I will go check to see if any leaks took place," Sanders said.

"Very surprising. 80-mile-per-hour microburst storm hit and like with no warning, you know, we didn't see that coming," Kinder explained.