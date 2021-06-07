Several local artists paint underground underpass murals in Conway

Several artists are creating unique murals that can be enjoyed by everyone.

CONWAY, Arkansas — Ten artists are creating unique murals along the underpass on Prince Street in Conway.

The underpass gets a lot of foot traffic with joggers and bikers. The City of Conway wanted something people could enjoy, so they decided the underpass needed a makeover.

It's an idea months in the making that will bring local artwork to everyday life in Conway.

"It's a perfect place for collaboration to not just allow one artist, but to collaborate with artists who aren't maybe as well known who are trying to make it," said Bobby Kelly with the City of Conway.

One of the artists, University of Central Arkansas alum Nick Palmer, said it means everything to him. His mural is inspired by the perseverance through the past year.

"[There will be] blue skies behind the word rise, and within that word will be a phoenix wing," said Palmer. "I just want to remind people on this journey literally on this trail and figuratively throughout life to continue to rise and persevere."

Jessica Jones is also an artist on the project. Her mural can be seen as you enter the underpass. It's an abstract piece with geometric figures.

"I just wanted to take a moment and be creatively free. I was kind of using paint colors I had on hand," said Jones.