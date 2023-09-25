Investigation underway after shooting in Pine Bluff leaves one dead, one injured

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is now investigating after a shooting on Monday evening left one person dead and another injured.

According to reports, officers were called to Griderfield Ladd Road for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived they found a female with a gunshot wound on the ground near a doorway.

Officers also found a man with gunshot wounds just inside the home.

Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced the woman dead at the scene and the man was quickly taken to the hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Details into the incident are limited but police say the motive of the homicide is unknown, and no suspect information is currently being released.

They will also not be releasing the name of the victim until they have notified the family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or to call the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.