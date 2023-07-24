Officials urge water safety after 12-year-old dies at Lake Ouachita

Officials urge safety on the water following the death of a 12-year-old boy at Lake Ouachita on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Oklahoma family has been in mourning after their 12-year-old son's body was recovered from Lake Ouachita on Sunday morning.

According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, they responded to an incident on the lake at around 7:30 a.m., on Sunday morning. When they arrived they found a father searching for his son.

A few hours later around 10:00 a.m., officials found a body that matched the description of the man's son.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder of safety for people who are on and near the water.

"My heart breaks as a mother. I'm a mom of three," Karen Lamoreaux, owner of Safety Before Skill, said.

Swim Before Skill Swim School teaches swim lessons to kids of all ages, and this weekend's tragedy serves as a reminder of why she does this.

"We have so many layers that we have to apply in order to keep our children safe," Lamoreaux said. "It's just heartbreaking to see that those layers didn't come through in this particular situation."

Those layers are the simple steps that Lamoreaux recommends for kids of all ages.

"Think, this is an example of how important it is for us to adjust our messaging and our precautions based on the age and abilities of the child," she described.

First, make sure kids know to ask permission before they enter the water. Second, make sure they can swim.

"It's our most effective measure," Lamoreaux said.

Third, if they're near open water, make sure kids have a life jacket that fits them properly.

"Parents, you need to avoid anything that covers their arms in any way," she explained. "No floaties, no puddle jumper type jackets that come with the armbands attached."

Lamoreaux said it's simple steps that could prevent a tragedy.

"We need to live these things out so that it becomes a habit for our children," she added.