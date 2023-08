After a large cloud of smoke was seen coming from the Wilf's Cleburne County Livestock Auction it was confirmed there was a fire but no people or cattle were injured

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A fire sparked on Monday afternoon at the Wilf's Cleburne County Livestock Auction.

There is no official word on what started the fire but the owner did confirm that the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire caused a lot of smoke, but luckily all cattle were able to be moved to the Clinton sale barn. No cattle or people were harmed in the fire.