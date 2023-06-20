Man from White Hall wins big after buying Quick Pick Powerball ticket

A White Hall man is feeling lucky after he stopped at a Pine Bluff gas station and walked out a winner.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One man from White Hall is feeling lucky after he stopped to buy cigarettes and walked out a winner.

Gary Lackey claimed his $50,000 lottery prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery claim center on Tuesday.

He bought the Quick Pick Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing at Paul's Discount Tobacco in Pine Bluff. He matched four white balls and the Powerball number 26. If he would've purchased the $1 Power Play option he could have doubled his winnings.

Lackey explained that he plays the lottery pretty often and so far he had only won a couple of dollars,

"I checked the ticket on the scanner at Paul’s and was surprised when a smiley face appeared. So, I gave the ticket to the store clerk for her to check it at the register. I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off,” he added.

The first person that Lackey told about his winnings was his sister. He also said that he plans to use the money to help his church, help out his siblings, and will save the rest.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced that there is someone out there holding a Powerball ticket that is worth $150,000. The winning ticket was sold at a Doublebee's in Perryville for the drawing on June 19.