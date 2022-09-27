Arkansas governor candidate Chris Jones gets $100K pledge from Gavin Newsom

Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, received a $100,000 pledge from California Gov. Gavin Newsom in his bid to defeat Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The race for Arkansas governor is heating up after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $100,000 pledge Tuesday to Democratic candidate Chris Jones.

Newsom tweeted that he was "pledging" the money to "surge past" Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders' fundraising efforts.

Jones said in a press release that Newsom's support "reflects growing national interest" in his candidacy "as well as concern about extremism in governor's offices across America."

In September, the latest campaign finance reports showed that Sanders raised around $409,000 in August while Jones raised a little over $322,000 in contributions.

Sanders, the former White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, has reportedly raised at least $7.4 million for her campaign and recently announced a $3.5 million "paid media campaign" until Election Day.

Jones has reportedly raised a little under $1 million for the general election before the big pledge from the California governor.