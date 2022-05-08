Arkansas governor issues call for special session with focus on tax relief

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called for a special session that would focus on tax relief and school safety. Teacher pay is not expected to be an issue this session.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson officially called for a special session Friday with the purpose of providing tax relief for people in the state and school safety measures.

Hutchinson said that legislature has the ability to "provide financial relief" and "ensure our children can be protected in their schools."

The governor would like to lower the top individual tax rate to 4.9% which would be retroactive January 1, 2022, which he said would save people $295 million.

Other items include reducing the corporate income tax rate for 2023 and $150 tax credit for low and middle income taxpayers.

In regards to school safety, Hutchinson wants to set aside $50 million from the state surplus. The governor claimed in a press release that the grant program will provide funding to "increase security measures on their campuses."

Although many in the state have advocated for taking up issues to increase teacher salaries, Hutchinson and Republicans have said there is not enough support in the legislature and should be address in the next regular session.