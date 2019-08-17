LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After running into some supporters while visiting Little Rock, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke decided to surprise a fan who was moving into her new apartment.

According to Frankie Ventry, a friend of the woman O'Rourke surprised, it was a completely random encounter.

"It was shocking to see a presidential candidate casually walking around downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. Not only that, him willing to help us move things was really cool too," Ventry said.

Ventry also added that O'Rourke seemed like "a really nice guy" during the whole encounter.

"My friend Anna Adams was a huge fan, and we thought it would be awesome for him to meet her," Ventry explained. "It was such a surreal experience because you don’t see people like that around these parts.”

Anna Adams was very grateful for the random greeting.

"Thanks so much for the help!! I’m keeping that chair for the rest of my life," Adams said in a comment on O'Rourke's post.

A video on O'Rourke's Instagram page captured the moment:







