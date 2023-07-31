CAPES turns in petition signatures aimed against Arkansas LEARNS Act

“We stayed up all night counting. I still have signatures coming from Northwest Arkansas in Texarkana and in Ouachita County,” said CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe.



It’s been all hands on deck for CAPES as they work to get voters' signatures that are rejecting the LEARNS Act.



“We've done 21,000 signatures in 7 days,” said Grappe.



A total of 55,000 signatures is needed from 50 Arkansas counties. To reach that goal, Grappe said they need extra votes from larger cities.



“Little Rock and Fayetteville and Jonesboro really come through with not 3% not 6% but 10% and 12% and Pulaski County has come through,” said Grappe.



Monday morning the group met outside the state capitol, which is where supporters from across the state joined to help in the final push.



“There's a whole bunch of us that haven't even been asleep for about 48 hours,” said Grappe.



Mae Lee Callahan is a notary and made the long drive Sunday from Hope to help finalize CAPES paperwork.



“I get emotional because I have three grandchildren growing up in this state,” said Callahan. “I want them to have the best education possible and I don't believe that the LEARNS Act is going to provide that.”



CAPES members said that the signatures speak for themselves and they're not giving up.



“We're going to fight everything that's unjust for our public-school systems,” said Grappe.