LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An organization working to legalize casinos in Arkansas says it raised more than $1 million last month from two American Indian tribes in neighboring Oklahoma.

Driving Arkansas Forward reported Wednesday that it spent nearly $1.5 million in July and ended the month with $61,086. The group is campaigning for a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand casino gambling at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track. The proposal would also legalize casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.

Downstream Development Authority of the Quapaw Tribe donated $489,000 to the campaign in July and Cherokee Nation Businesses donated $525,300.

The campaign last month was given until August 24 to submit additional signatures to qualify for the ballot after falling short of the nearly 85,000 from registered voters needed.

