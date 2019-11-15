FORT SMITH, Ark — Editor's note: The video shown above is from our sister station in Denver KUSA.

State highway officials have designated a stretch of Arkansas 22 as “True Grit Trail” in honor of the classic novel by Arkansas native Charles Portis.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation unveiled the commemorative signs Thursday along the highway in Fort Smith and Dardanelle.

The signs came about after state lawmakers in Arkansas unanimously approved legislation earlier this year. The bills, sponsored by Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville and Sen. Gary Stubblefield of Branch, said that part of the highway should be designated as True Grit Trail to honor Portis’ 1968 novel.

The book has served as the basis of two feature films.

