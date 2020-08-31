University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students petition against extra fees

Hundreds of students at UAPB are calling for change when it comes to paying certain fees.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Hundreds of students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are calling for change when it comes to paying certain fees.

They're wondering if they can't use a service or building, why must they pay for it?

One of those curious students is senior Frederick Price.

"We're not using those facilities, so why are we still paying for the University to stay afloat?" he said.

It's a question that some students at UAPB, like junior Kalan Hooks, are asking right now.

"Why am I paying three hundred, six hundred plus dollars for a fee that won't be in play at all?" he said.

Hooks is referring to fees like activities, athletics, and facilities.

"I like to get my workout in, but if I'm not going to be able to go into the actual fitness center on campus than what's the use of me coming out of pocket and paying for a fitness center I won't be able to use," he said.

With athletics canceled for the fall and no in-person activities allowed on campus, Price said he doesn't understand why money is coming out of his account for events that won't be happening.

"It doesn't make any sense to me, why we can't just pay what we need and not really things that we don't really need or things we're not using," he said.

Price and Hooks are two of the over 600 who signed the petition calling on the administration to explain and take action.

"It's important for students to have their voices heard and I think we are doing it in the correct way, I just hope the administration handles it the correct way," Price said.

The students said they have not contacted the school directly, but wanted to get the petition circulating first.