LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Police cannot pinpoint whether it is due to being quarantine stir-crazy or warmer temperatures leading people back outside, but one thing is for certain.

There has been an upward trend of violent crime since mid-April.

Maumelle is one of those cities seeing this happening.

"This is not normal. We do consider this to be not our daily routine," said Captain David Collins with the Maumelle Police Department.

Wednesday night, two people started shooting outside the Edgehill Cove Apartments before running off. One man has been arrested.

RELATED: Drive-by shooting leaves man, 4-year-old girl dead in Pine Bluff

Desmond Dennis was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder and Possession of Marijuana.

Since April 18, there have been 15 shootings in central Arkansas, and at least 10 of those shootings turned deadly.

"I think people are starting to get weary of being at home and getting out, and so we are seeing a little uptick of the shootings," said Lt. Michael Ford with the Little Rock Police Department.

Little Rock Police are staying busy with 5 homicides over a 13-day stretch.

RELATED: Arkansas prisoner gets compassionate release due to COVID-19 pandemic

Most recently, a woman shot a man at a Dollar General on Martin Luther King Drive Wednesday, and hours before that, there was a deadly shooting on Romine Street.

"We are working hard to combat these crimes," said Lt. Ford. "Running on a few hours of sleep, our detectives have been able to solve some of these homicides."

On Thursday, there were shootings in Conway and Searcy. Jacksonville and Texarkana also had violent crimes in the past two weeks.