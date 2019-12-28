SHARP COUNTY, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from August 2019, when the Razorbacks announced Stewart's ACL injury.

According to the Sharp County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas wide receiver Deon Stewart was arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 28.

He was charged with a DWI after an officer pulled him over for driving left of center.

The Sharp County Jail confirmed that Stewart was released this afternoon with a pending court date.

Stewart missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL, after racking up 53 catches and two touchdowns in his first three seasons.

One of the most experienced members of the offense, Stewart also served as a return specialist. He red-shirted in 2015, his first year on campus.

