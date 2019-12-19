JONESBORO, Ark. — The head football coach at Arkansas State, Blake Anderson, has been named the winner of the 2019 Orange Bowl Courage Award after coaching the Red Wolves following his wife Wendy Anderson's passing this summer after a two-year battle with cancer.

Anderson lost Wendy on August 19 and returned to the sideline on September 7, leading A-State to a win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Arkansas State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir told the Orange bowl, “I think it’s an honor that the Orange Bowl recognizes the courage the Anderson family has shown while facing the challenges they’ve endured over the last couple of years."

“Blake is a great man with unwavering faith. The tremendous amount of love and care he demonstrated for his wife Wendy, while also running his football program, was quite a beautiful and moving sight. The example he has provided by his courage, love and communication to all has been quite an inspiration.”

RELATED: Sun Belt player of the year Omar Bayless among 16 A-State All-Conference selections

RELATED: REMEMBER WENDY | Georgia Bulldogs honor Wendy Anderson during A-State game

RELATED: Wife of A-State head football coach Blake Anderson passes away after long battle with cancer