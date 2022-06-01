Razorback named finalist for 'Bowerman' track and field award

The Bowerman is given to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the country. There is also a fan vote portion for the award.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Collegiate track and field season might be over, but Arkansas track and field's Ayden Owens-Delerme is still hoping to edge out some other talented athletes this year.

Owens-Delerme has been named a finalist for the track and field version of the Heisman, also known as the Bowerman.

The Bowerman Award is given to the best male and female track and field athletes in the NCAA.

The senior from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania won the Hepthalon National Title indoors back in January and the Decathlon title outdoors in May.

There is also a fan vote portion of the competition. You can vote for the Razorback here.

Owens-Delerme is looking to be the first Hog to win the Bowerman since Jarrion Lawson won back in 2016.

Ayden Owens-Delerme



2022 NCAA Decathlon Champion

8457 points | =Meet Record (Ashton Eaton, Oregon)



First Razorback to win NCAA decathlon title

Improved his collegiate best in decathlon 400m to 46.10



Fourth person to claim NCAA Heptathlon & Decathlon titles in same year pic.twitter.com/cSYuTxPrzB — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) June 15, 2022