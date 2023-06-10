x
HS Football

Final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football

Here are your final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football!

ARKANSAS, USA — Conway 52, Cabot 14

Bryant 45, Little Rock Central 6

Bentonville 84, Rogers Heritage 0

Bentonville West 31, Rogers 25

West Memphis 43, El Dorado 10

Little Rock Catholic 28, Sheridan 14

Jacksonville 28, Sylvan Hills 13

Little Rock Christian 51, Mountain Home 0

Van Buren 28, Russellville 27

Mills University Studies 27, Pine Bluff 21

Jonesboro 55, Fort Smith Northside 41

North Little Rock 44, Little Rock Southwest 13

Fayetteville 45, Fort Smith Southside 31

Springdale Har-Ber 41, Springdale 24

Benton 63, Greene County Tech 7

Marion 56, Searcy 35

Greenbrier 21, Lake Hamilton 0

Pulaski Academy 60, Siloam Springs 13

Morrilton 28, White Hall 25

Robinson 48, Maumelle 38

Southside 38, Brookland 0

Nettleton 27, Paragould 21

Hot Springs Lakeside 34, Arkansas High 31

Little Rock Parkview 56, Hope 6

Beebe 39, Vilonia 7

Batesville 17, Forrest City 12

Valley View 35, Wynne 3

Camden Fairview 40, Magnolia 14

Hot Springs 39, DeQueen 0

Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 25

Prairie Grove 36, Clarksville 14

Gentry 48, Green Forest 28

Ozark 44, Lincoln 7

Lonoke 35, Cave City 7

Blytheville 32, Highland 20

Rivercrest 45, Jonesboro Westside 6

Bauxite 55, Clinton 32

Mayflower 20, Lamar 13

Malvern 38, Ashdown 8

Little Rock Hall 46, Waldron 16

Monticello 34, Hamburg 30

Warren 49, Dumas 6

Hackett 41, Cedarville 7

Lavaca 49, West Fork 12

Quitman 51, Yellville-Summit 30

Osceola 48, Palestine-Wheatley 8

Glen Rose 33, Bismarck 14

Centerpoint 41, Magnet Cove 40

Junction City 33, Smackover 20

Drew Central 52, Lake Village 8

Bigelow 21, Hector 7

McCrory 36, Clarendon 6

Earle 22, Marianna 16

Poyen 52, Foreman 13

Mineral Springs 42, Dierks 6

Bearden 20, Episcopal Collegiate 14

Farmington 56, Dardanelle 21

Alma 27, Pea Ridge 13

Elkins 62, Berryville 7

Gravette 55, Huntsville 14

Harding Academy 42, Bald Knob 14

Stuttgart 41, Riverview 17

Pocahontas 40, Harrisburg 8

Trumann 29, Gosnell 23

Haskell Harmony Grove 40, Dover 0

Central Arkansas Christian 44, Pottsville 43

Nashville 46, Mena 14

DeWitt 25, Crossett 6

Star City 44, Helena-West Helena 12

Booneville 41, Greenland 14

Charleston 14, Mansfield 7

Newport 47, Atkins 18

Baptist Prep 43, Hampton 6

Salem 38, Melbourne 27

Walnut Ridge 49, Piggott 0

Jessieville 43, Paris 17

Prescott 54, Fouke 14

Barton 60, Manila 26

Harmony Grove 56, Rison 13

Mountainburg 35, Magazine 13

East Poinsett County 36, Cross County 8

Des Arc 66, Marked Tree 64

Mount Ida 21, Lafayette County 0

Murfreesboro 54, Horatio 6

Hazen 53, England 18

Rector 56, Brinkley 6

Strong-Huttig 48, Marvell-Elaine 0

Cedar Ridge 26, Marshall 22

Subiaco Academy 70, Rose Bud 6

Parkers Chapel 34, Fountain Lake 28

Augusta 52, Dermott 44

Mountain Pine 24, Spring Hill 18

Mountain View 28, Corning 0

Cutter Morning Star 40, Genoa Central 36

Izard County 58, Midland 14

