Final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football

ARKANSAS, USA — Conway 52, Cabot 14
Bryant 45, Little Rock Central 6
Bentonville 84, Rogers Heritage 0
Bentonville West 31, Rogers 25
West Memphis 43, El Dorado 10
Little Rock Catholic 28, Sheridan 14
Jacksonville 28, Sylvan Hills 13
Little Rock Christian 51, Mountain Home 0
Van Buren 28, Russellville 27
Mills University Studies 27, Pine Bluff 21
Jonesboro 55, Fort Smith Northside 41
North Little Rock 44, Little Rock Southwest 13
Fayetteville 45, Fort Smith Southside 31
Springdale Har-Ber 41, Springdale 24
Benton 63, Greene County Tech 7
Marion 56, Searcy 35
Greenbrier 21, Lake Hamilton 0
Pulaski Academy 60, Siloam Springs 13
Morrilton 28, White Hall 25
Robinson 48, Maumelle 38
Southside 38, Brookland 0
Nettleton 27, Paragould 21
Hot Springs Lakeside 34, Arkansas High 31
Little Rock Parkview 56, Hope 6
Beebe 39, Vilonia 7
Batesville 17, Forrest City 12
Valley View 35, Wynne 3
Camden Fairview 40, Magnolia 14
Hot Springs 39, DeQueen 0
Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 25
Prairie Grove 36, Clarksville 14
Gentry 48, Green Forest 28
Ozark 44, Lincoln 7
Lonoke 35, Cave City 7
Blytheville 32, Highland 20
Rivercrest 45, Jonesboro Westside 6
Bauxite 55, Clinton 32
Mayflower 20, Lamar 13
Malvern 38, Ashdown 8
Little Rock Hall 46, Waldron 16
Monticello 34, Hamburg 30
Warren 49, Dumas 6
Hackett 41, Cedarville 7
Lavaca 49, West Fork 12
Quitman 51, Yellville-Summit 30
Osceola 48, Palestine-Wheatley 8
Glen Rose 33, Bismarck 14
Centerpoint 41, Magnet Cove 40
Junction City 33, Smackover 20
Drew Central 52, Lake Village 8
Bigelow 21, Hector 7
McCrory 36, Clarendon 6
Earle 22, Marianna 16
Poyen 52, Foreman 13
Mineral Springs 42, Dierks 6
Bearden 20, Episcopal Collegiate 14
Farmington 56, Dardanelle 21
Alma 27, Pea Ridge 13
Elkins 62, Berryville 7
Gravette 55, Huntsville 14
Harding Academy 42, Bald Knob 14
Stuttgart 41, Riverview 17
Pocahontas 40, Harrisburg 8
Trumann 29, Gosnell 23
Haskell Harmony Grove 40, Dover 0
Central Arkansas Christian 44, Pottsville 43
Nashville 46, Mena 14
DeWitt 25, Crossett 6
Star City 44, Helena-West Helena 12
Booneville 41, Greenland 14
Charleston 14, Mansfield 7
Newport 47, Atkins 18
Baptist Prep 43, Hampton 6
Salem 38, Melbourne 27
Walnut Ridge 49, Piggott 0
Jessieville 43, Paris 17
Prescott 54, Fouke 14
Barton 60, Manila 26
Harmony Grove 56, Rison 13
Mountainburg 35, Magazine 13
East Poinsett County 36, Cross County 8
Des Arc 66, Marked Tree 64
Mount Ida 21, Lafayette County 0
Murfreesboro 54, Horatio 6
Hazen 53, England 18
Rector 56, Brinkley 6
Strong-Huttig 48, Marvell-Elaine 0
Cedar Ridge 26, Marshall 22
Subiaco Academy 70, Rose Bud 6
Parkers Chapel 34, Fountain Lake 28
Augusta 52, Dermott 44
Mountain Pine 24, Spring Hill 18
Mountain View 28, Corning 0
Cutter Morning Star 40, Genoa Central 36
Izard County 58, Midland 14