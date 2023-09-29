x
HS Football

Final scores for Week 5 of Arkansas high school football

Here are your final scores for Week 5 of Arkansas high school football.

ARKANSAS, USA — Maumelle 34, Mills University Studies 28

Cabot 38, Little Rock Southwest 12

Conway 36, North Little Rock 7

Fayetteville 47, Rogers 42

Bentonville West 47, Springdale 22

Jacksonville 28, Greene County Tech 25

Sheridan 27, Sylvan Hills 23

Greenwood 35, Greenbrier 7

Pulaski Academy 35, Mountain Home 14

Pine Bluff 20, Beebe 14

Morrilton 44, Watson Chapel 13

Nettleton 33, Brookland 19

Valley View 54, Forrest City 20

Hot Springs 53, Hope 13

Alma 56, Farmington 35

Dardanelle 48, Pea Ridge 20

Elkins 63, Huntsville 0

Gravette 36, Lincoln 34

Hot Springs 48, Bald Knob 0

Harding Academy 45, Lonoke 14

Highland 13, Trumann 0

Hoxie 49, Palestine-Wheatley 6

Gosnell 25, Pocahontas 6

Lamar 17, Haskell Harmony Grove 14

Central Arkansas Christian 50, Mayflower 34

Arkadelphia 51, Mena 7

Monticello 34, Dumas 14

McGehee 34, Star City 14

Mansfield 65, Greenland 0

Booneville 40, West Fork 0

Melbourne 39, Yellville-Summit 6

Quitman 49, England 36

Centerpoint 42, Danville 21

Bismarck 41, Paris 0

Fouke 34, Horatio 7

Barton 57, Lake Village 8

Harmony Grove 39, Walnut Ridge 28

Conway Christian 21, Hector 14

Cross County 42, Clarendon 6

Marked Tree 52, Earle 44

Murfreesboro 30, Dierks 6

Poyen 28, Mount Ida 0

Carlisle 0, Episcopal Collegiate 0

Brinkley 32, Augusta 22

Strong-Huttig 48, Woodlawn 20

Mountain View 54, Rose Bud 14

Genoa Central 44, Fountain Lake 20

Little Rock Parkview 55, DeQueen 7

Bryant 42, Jonesboro 14

Fort Smith Northside 42, Little Rock Central 13

Bentonville 50, Fort Smith Southside 35

Springdale Har-Ber 61, Rogers Heritage 13

Benton 61, Marion 23

Searcy 47, El Dorado 35

West Memphis 21, Little Rock Catholic 14

Van Buren 49, Lake Hamilton 28

Russellville 61, Siloam Springs 17

Robinson 36, Vilonia 15

Batesville 38, Paragould 27

Southside 28, Wynne 14

Camden Fairview 28, Arkansas High 8

Magnolia 28, Hot Springs Lakeside 21

Harrison 52, Prairie Grove 12

Shiloh Christian 53, Clarksville 10

Gentry 54, Berryville 7

Ozark 41, Green Forest 6

Riverview 35, Cave City 0

Rivercrest 69, Harrisburg 14

Blytheville 30, Jonesboro Westside 0

Pottsville 40, Bauxite 14

Little Rock Hall 39, Dover 14

Malvern 48, Waldron 0

Warren 49, Crossett 42

DeWitt 45, Hamburg 28

Charleston 37, Cedarville 16

Hackett 42, Lavaca 35

Perryville 22, Atkins 16

Salem 52, Newport 34

Osceola 70, Piggott 6

Glen Rose 49, Jessieville 0

Magnet Cove 47, Two Rivers 6

Prescott 49, Junction City 14

Fordyce 47, Drew Central 14

Bigelow 54, Rison 14

Johnson County Westside 22, Magazine 20

Des Arc 58, Marianna 16

East Poinsett County 50, McCrory 8

Mineral Springs 70, Lafayette County 0

Bearden 20, Hampton 14

Hazen 54, Baptist Prep 6

Rector 56, Izard County 16

Spring Hill 46, Dermott 0

Corning 54, Cedar Ridge 6

Cutter Morning Star 60, Marshall 42

Subiaco Academy 52, Parkers Chapel 28

