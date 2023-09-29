Final scores for Week 5 of Arkansas high school football

ARKANSAS, USA — Maumelle 34, Mills University Studies 28
Cabot 38, Little Rock Southwest 12
Conway 36, North Little Rock 7
Fayetteville 47, Rogers 42
Bentonville West 47, Springdale 22
Jacksonville 28, Greene County Tech 25
Sheridan 27, Sylvan Hills 23
Greenwood 35, Greenbrier 7
Pulaski Academy 35, Mountain Home 14
Pine Bluff 20, Beebe 14
Morrilton 44, Watson Chapel 13
Nettleton 33, Brookland 19
Valley View 54, Forrest City 20
Hot Springs 53, Hope 13
Alma 56, Farmington 35
Dardanelle 48, Pea Ridge 20
Elkins 63, Huntsville 0
Gravette 36, Lincoln 34
Hot Springs 48, Bald Knob 0
Harding Academy 45, Lonoke 14
Highland 13, Trumann 0
Hoxie 49, Palestine-Wheatley 6
Gosnell 25, Pocahontas 6
Lamar 17, Haskell Harmony Grove 14
Central Arkansas Christian 50, Mayflower 34
Arkadelphia 51, Mena 7
Monticello 34, Dumas 14
McGehee 34, Star City 14
Mansfield 65, Greenland 0
Booneville 40, West Fork 0
Melbourne 39, Yellville-Summit 6
Quitman 49, England 36
Centerpoint 42, Danville 21
Bismarck 41, Paris 0
Fouke 34, Horatio 7
Barton 57, Lake Village 8
Harmony Grove 39, Walnut Ridge 28
Conway Christian 21, Hector 14
Cross County 42, Clarendon 6
Marked Tree 52, Earle 44
Murfreesboro 30, Dierks 6
Poyen 28, Mount Ida 0
Carlisle 0, Episcopal Collegiate 0
Brinkley 32, Augusta 22
Strong-Huttig 48, Woodlawn 20
Mountain View 54, Rose Bud 14
Genoa Central 44, Fountain Lake 20
Little Rock Parkview 55, DeQueen 7
Bryant 42, Jonesboro 14
Fort Smith Northside 42, Little Rock Central 13
Bentonville 50, Fort Smith Southside 35
Springdale Har-Ber 61, Rogers Heritage 13
Benton 61, Marion 23
Searcy 47, El Dorado 35
West Memphis 21, Little Rock Catholic 14
Van Buren 49, Lake Hamilton 28
Russellville 61, Siloam Springs 17
Robinson 36, Vilonia 15
Batesville 38, Paragould 27
Southside 28, Wynne 14
Camden Fairview 28, Arkansas High 8
Magnolia 28, Hot Springs Lakeside 21
Harrison 52, Prairie Grove 12
Shiloh Christian 53, Clarksville 10
Gentry 54, Berryville 7
Ozark 41, Green Forest 6
Riverview 35, Cave City 0
Rivercrest 69, Harrisburg 14
Blytheville 30, Jonesboro Westside 0
Pottsville 40, Bauxite 14
Little Rock Hall 39, Dover 14
Malvern 48, Waldron 0
Warren 49, Crossett 42
DeWitt 45, Hamburg 28
Charleston 37, Cedarville 16
Hackett 42, Lavaca 35
Perryville 22, Atkins 16
Salem 52, Newport 34
Osceola 70, Piggott 6
Glen Rose 49, Jessieville 0
Magnet Cove 47, Two Rivers 6
Prescott 49, Junction City 14
Fordyce 47, Drew Central 14
Bigelow 54, Rison 14
Johnson County Westside 22, Magazine 20
Des Arc 58, Marianna 16
East Poinsett County 50, McCrory 8
Mineral Springs 70, Lafayette County 0
Bearden 20, Hampton 14
Hazen 54, Baptist Prep 6
Rector 56, Izard County 16
Spring Hill 46, Dermott 0
Corning 54, Cedar Ridge 6
Cutter Morning Star 60, Marshall 42
Subiaco Academy 52, Parkers Chapel 28