Jacksonville introduces new security tech for high school football games

With high school football returning, most eyes will be on the field each Friday night, but for Jacksonville officers their eyes will be focused on safety.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — As students return to the classroom, athletes are also returning to the field.

With so much focus on safety during school hours, districts are also focused on keeping people safe after classes let out. This is an area that Jacksonville North Pulaski School District (JNPSD) has put a big focus on.

“It’s about trying to prevent it before it happens,” Chris Oldham, Security Director for JNPSD, said.

Oldham said that games on Friday nights can sometimes be a challenge.

“We’ve had a couple of situations where we’ve stopped people from entering the stadium that were armed and had items that were not allowed,” he said.

A command post is monitored by an officer, and with simply the click of a mouse, that officer now has vantage points that security on the ground may not see.

“We’ve invested heavily in digital technology. Scanners and cameras," Oldham said.

This investment and these tools are designed for one thing: Prevention.

“You can’t stop everything but like I said before it’s about trying to prevent something before it happens,” he said.

The district has increased their total number of officers to 18, which includes school officers as well as Jacksonville police for game nights.

“Our district, our school board, and our superintendent put a high priority on security, [and] we take every measure possible with all the latest technology,” Oldham said.

These are all measures that Oldham hopes will give peace of mind to parents, kids, and fans who want nothing more than to simply focus on football when it comes to Friday nights.

‘We have made major strides and I’m confident that we have the safest facilities in the state,” he said.

Oldham said other school districts are taking similar measures when it comes to Friday night safety.