Legendary Arkansas AAU coach Ron Crawford passes away at 76

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Legendary Arkansas AAU coach Ron Crawford died Saturday morning according to a family post on his Facebook page.
Prior to his death, Crawford had been in hospice care since July 7 due to enduring health issues.
Crawford began coaching the Arkansas Wings in 1980, and led his teams to a combined nine national titles in the 16-under, 17-under, and senior divisions.
Some of the best basketball talent in the state came through the Wings organization, including SEC players of the year Corliss Williamson and Bobby Portis, as well as fellow former Razorbacks Moses Kingsley and Dusty Hannahs.
Many players and coaches took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Crawford was 76 years old.