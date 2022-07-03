Little Rock native wins 20th Annual Little Rock Marathon

Little Rock native Cameron Beckett was the overall winner, with a time just over two hours and 40 minutes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another Little Rock Marathon is now in the books after a successful weekend full of events in the capital city.

This year was the 20th annual marathon weekend, that started on Saturday, March 5 with the 5-K and 10-K races.

More than 5,000 people from all 50 states and 10 countries took part this year.

Elizabeth Dollas from Massachusetts was the top female finisher, but Little Rock native Cameron Beckett was the overall winner, with a time just over two hours and 40 minutes.

Beckett also won the Little Rock half marathon back in November.

He told us we have a lot to be proud of with our local running community.

"Little Rock has an understated running culture," Beckett said. "It’s a really fun community to be apart of and I’m just thrilled we are back in action, kind of getting to do it consistently."

This was only Beckett's third time running the full marathon. He's got another half marathon in northwest Arkansas in a few weeks, before taking a short break from racing.