LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas announced the hiring of Deron Wilson as its secondary coach on Tuesday.

Wilson spent last season with the Florida Gators as the defensive quality control assistant and is the final addition to Coach Sam Pittman's 2023-24 staff.

Wilson replaces Dominique Bowman who left the program to become the defensive backs coach at Temple.

Prior to joining Florida, Wilson spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at McNeese State University (2020-21) where he led the Cowboys to the No. 1 ranked defense in the Southland Conference. Under Wilson's leadership, McNeese State led the conference in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, sacks and fourth-down defense while ranking second in third-down defense.

While at McNeese State, Wilson developed two Southland Conference defensive MVPs and 14 All-Southland players.