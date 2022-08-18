Hobbs State Park to host Great Arkansas Cleanup volunteer event

Hobbs State Park will host the Great Arkansas Cleanup volunteer event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. in honor of National Public Lands.

ROGERS, Ark. — Hobbs State Park will be hosting the Great Arkansas Cleanup volunteer event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in honor of National Public Lands Day.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy 12 just east of the Hwy. 12 and War Eagle Road intersection.

Volunteers are being called on to celebrate their state park by helping staff plant native wildflowers and spruce up existing native garden areas surrounding the park’s Visitor Center.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves and a water bottle. Additional tools will be provided at the event.

The suggested age for the volunteer activity is 8 and up.

COVID-19 safety guidelines are still currently in effect for guest and staff safety— and space may be limited.