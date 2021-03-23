Razorback stores seeing big business ahead of Sweet Sixteen

As fans get ready for the next game, places like Hogman's Gameday Superstore are staying busy selling Razorback gear.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's a season 25 years in the making.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will play in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996, and Hog fans are more than ready.

Fans like, Dow Worsham are getting their last-minute gear at Hogman's Gameday Superstore.

"Got me a new Razorback sign to put in my man cave and couple shirts," said Worsham.

Hogman's Gameday Superstore has seen a steady flow of customers since the Razorback's last win.

"People are coming in looking for basketball merchandise. They're buying basketball jerseys, buying basketballs themselves," said Hogman's Gameday Superstore Owner Steve Jenkins.

It has been in business for 30 years. Jenkins remembers when the Hogs went dancing with Coach Nolan Richardson.

"We were there in '94 when we won the national championship and it is hog wild," said Jenkins. "The fans turn out in droves. They want that shirt the next morning."

And fans expect nothing this year.

"If they play like they did [Sunday], I think they could go to the championship game," said Worsham.

The Hogs play on Saturday night at 6:25 p.m. against Oral Roberts.