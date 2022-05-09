Arkansas food trucks benefitting from lower gas prices

According to AAA, Arkansas currently has the lowest average gas prices, and food truck owners speak about how they've benefited from those lower prices.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you traveled over the Labor Day weekend, you probably noticed that it cost less to fill up your car— According to AAA, Arkansas has the lowest average gas price in the country, at $3.26 a gallon.

Food truck owners said they've been benefitting from the lower prices.

"It used to be like $120. So it kind of goes down probably around $20, $25. A little bit of a difference on it," Tacos Godoy owner, Alejandro Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said he's recently spent around $90 dollars to fill up his tank when just a couple of months ago, he had to spend around $120. He explained that the lower prices help, but not too much because food costs have been continually rising.

"Right now, my cost of the produce just kind of like went up...some of the items has gone up more than what it's been," Gutierrez said.

He added that the lower gas prices have actually been able to balance out the higher food costs.

"Chicken and pork. It has impacted really a lot," Gutierrez said.

The high gas prices we saw earlier in the summer caused him to start charging for travel mileage.

"It was just a lot of money just to travel with it," Gutierrez said.

He also explained that he has been holding off on raising any food prices.

"It's kind of hard to be able to raise the prices because you know, you could potentially stop a customer to be able to buy the product. So I'm trying to be competitive at least," he said.

Javion Gilliam, the owner of Fry Fry Crazy, said he's also benefitted from the lower gas prices.

"It lets me get bigger inventory, buy more food, and stock up on that," Gilliam described.

Gilliam explained that he had to say no to out-of-town events earlier this summer but with the cheaper gas prices he's been able to go more places.

He added that it's easier not to have to worry so much about a budget.

"We hope things will get a lot better, which it has been. So we can travel more out here," he said.

Both food trucks will be in downtown Little Rock for the annual Main Street Food Truck Festival on Sunday.