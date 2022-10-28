New shoulder lane could help traffic flow on I-430 bridge

New technology is coming to make commuting easier for Arkansas drivers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — To say commuting during rush hour is hectic would certainly be an understatement.

"The volume on that bridge is pretty heavy," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said.

That commute is especially hectic when it takes you over the I-430 river bridge.

"This particular project in this area was just seeing enough traffic that it warranted, timing, everything," Parker said. "So just a combination of reasons."

You may have noticed the cones disappear as construction wraps up, but there's a new addition on the bridge, just a couple of feet above your head.

"Then they look above and they wonder what's going on there," Parker said. "So, yes, this has been a very, a lot of people have called about this one."

The poles on the sides of the bridge aren't for lights, they're actually carrying LED signs.

The outer lane is a shoulder, but ARDOT has another term for it— a dynamic-use lane.

"During heavy volume times, the morning rush, the afternoon rush," Parker said. "If needed we can make use of that former median, if you will, as a fourth lane."

Those signs will light up during those times with either a red "X" to let you know the lane is closed, or a green check to show that it's open.

Parker added that before the lane opens, ARDOT will make sure the lane is clear before anyone is allowed to drive in it.

"It can be a little intimidation, this is the first of its kind in Arkansas," he said. "I think over time, like anything, people will become familiar with it and not even notice it."

We're still a couple of weeks away from the lanes opening, and Parker said that they're looking at the end of November for them to open.

Parker said that anything they can do to keep drivers safe is a win in his book.