Pothole season begins as North Little Rock officials get ahead of the problem

Winter can be a tough time for Arkansas roads... and in turn, those roads can be tough on our cars.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We can rely on those potholes showing up as much as we rely on Arkansas humidity.

The time for potholes to be at their worst is here as weather can be a major factor in roadways becoming more damaged.

Some local officials are trying to get ahead of the problem, to make sure it doesn't get out of control.

In North Little Rock, Mayor Terry Hartwick made fixing potholes one of his biggest campaign promises. He started a pothole hotline to make reporting the issue quick and easy.

"If you've got a car and you're a citizen of our city or any city and you're driving down the road -- you hit that pothole, and it could damage your front end," said Mayor Hartwick.

To report a pothole in North Little Rock, you can call 501-340-5355.

You just say your name and where the pothole is located. It should be fixed in a couple of days.

The streets department will respond to every city road, but there are some streets that don't belong to the city... They are state highways.

ARDOT has seen the typical suspects of roadway damage on 167-67, I-30, I-40, and 430.

They tell us this year there are so many potholes because of the aging roadways.

"The pavement on the more high profile roads I-430, I-30... some of those stretches are getting older, and they are wearing out," said Dave Parker with ARDOT. "So, that's why when you have potholes in those high traffic areas they get more attention."

Parker also reminds us that repairing potholes could take several hours and cause some traffic delays.

To report a pothole on a state highway you can go to I-Drive Arkansas.