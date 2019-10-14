LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you ever been navigating through downtown Little Rock and thought to yourself, "Wow, the people in this city are really great drivers?"

Honestly, you probably haven't. But if you have, you aren't alone! QuoteWizard's statistics prove that!

According to the insurance news site, Little Rock ranks as the sixth best driving city in America, following Grand Rapids, Miami, Chicago, Louisville, and Detroit.

QuoteWizard analyzes data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country. They evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents, which include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.

Here's the full top ten:

1. Detroit, MI

2. Louisville, KY

3. Chicago, IL

4. Miami, FL

5. Grand Rapids, MI

6. Little Rock, AR

7. St. Louis, MO

8. New Orleans, LA

9. Fort Myers, FL

10. Lexington, KY

The website has a full list of the best and worst driving cities in the U.S.

RELATED: Is it illegal to have a pet in your lap while driving? | VERIFY

RELATED: Yes, it's illegal in Arkansas to not use your turn signal