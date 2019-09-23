LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A viewer who wanted to remain anonymous was curious about the laws in Arkansas and whether it was illegal to not use signal lights.

The short answer is yes. There are laws in place that prohibit drivers from not using signal lights.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a signal of intention is always required when someone:

Changes lanes

Turns right or left

and should be on:

continuously during the action

not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before changing lanes or turning

Another law commonly used by law enforcement officers when a violator may be driving carelessly is the Arkansas Careless and Prohibited Driving Law. It’s used when multiple acts of improper driving may be witnessed, like radical and abrupt braking before dangerously swerving to change lanes or make a turn without a proper signal.

Of course, there are people out there who haven’t been caught in the act by a police officer – but there are many who have.

In 2018, Arkansas State Troopers issued 509 moving violations and warnings for improper turn signals. To date, 2019 citations and warnings total 509.

And when it comes to that Careless and Prohibited Driving Law, state troopers issued 10,399 citations and warnings in 2018 and already this year 7,064 have been issued.

It’s important to note these numbers do not account for citations and warnings issued by officers in local jurisdictions like city police officers or county sheriff’s deputies.

