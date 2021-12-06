Comedian Jim Gaffigan adds North Little Rock tour stop

Six-time Grammy nominated comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan has added a tour stop in North Little Rock on March 31 at 7 p.m.

The comedian's the Fun Tour presale tickets at the Simmons Bank Arena become available on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Dec. 10 at the same time.

Gaffigan is also a New York Times best-selling author with two Emmy awards who is "known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life," the show announcement says.