Comedian Jim Gaffigan adds North Little Rock tour stop

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Six-time Grammy-nominated comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan has added a tour stop in North Little Rock on March 31 at 7 p.m.
The comedian's the Fun Tour presale tickets at the Simmons Bank Arena become available on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Dec. 10 at the same time.
Gaffigan is also a New York Times best-selling author with two Emmy awards who is "known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life," the show announcement says.
On top of his ninth stand-up special coming out Dec. 21 on Netflix, Gaffigan was also recently awarded as the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora.