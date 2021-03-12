YouTube personalities Dude Perfect coming to Simmons Bank Arena in June

Dude Perfect That's Happy 2022 Summer Tour is coming to North Little Rock in June!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Dude Perfect That’s Happy 2022 Summer Tour will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in June, where they're kicking off the 24-city North American tour.

The group includes Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton will bring their engaging and action-packed show to Arkansas on June 23.

Dude Perfect is an American sports and comedy group headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

"Fans will see the Dudes compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process," the announcement statement says.