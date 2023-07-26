Lana Del Rey coming to Arkansas on tour

Legendary singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will be coming to the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, August 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Legendary singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will be coming to the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, August 8, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7:30 pm.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Prices will be available at amptickets.com at the time of purchase.

Del Rey has become an icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics.

Her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada.

The album takes fans on an introspective journey through Del Rey’s signature storytelling style while showcasing her distinctive voice, poetic prowess, and emotionally charged compositions.

Premier Reserved Parking will be new to the Walmart AMP this season. This guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the main entrance and costs $30.

Also new is AMP Underground, an add-on, all-ages club experience located underneath Choctaw Plaza. The space includes a private bar, lounge seating, live concert video, and audio feed, private restrooms , and priority entry into the venue.

Admission is $49 per person, plus two free drinks and light snacks included. By mid-May, concertgoers will be able to add on AMP Underground for June through October shows.

Returning this season, Fast Track for priority access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.