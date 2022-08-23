Registration opens for 21st Little Rock Marathon Expo

Registration has opened for the Little Rock Marathon Health and Fitness Expo, which will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center on March 3-4, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Registration has opened for the Little Rock Marathon Health and Fitness Expo at the Statehouse Convention Center downtown.

According to Expo Director Brandy Dixon, the Expo will be a key component of the weekend’s activities and will serve as race headquarters for athletes, volunteers, and spectators.

“We’re excited to open registration for the 2023 Health and Fitness Expo,” Dixon said. “Since the Expo is open to the public, vendors are able to capture a wider audience and promote their brands beyond just our athletes.”

The 21st annual Little Rock Marathon Race Weekend will be March 4-5, 2023, and Expo guests will be able to enjoy a variety of vendors during the free two-day event.

The Expo will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Exhibitors present will showcase an array of products and services geared toward runners, walkers, and health-minded consumers, as well as the latest advancements in fitness, nutrition, plus distance running and walking

Race officials have noted a renewed sense of enthusiasm from the community regarding early registration numbers for the race, which Dixon hopes will spill over into the Expo.

“After two races with very limited capacity, we are hopeful that the Expo will also start moving toward a full capacity event,” Dixon said.