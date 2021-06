Rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Baby is making a stop in North Little Rock this year!

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Baby is making a stop in North Little Rock this year!

Lil Baby & Friends are coming to the Simmons Bank Area on Saturday, August 7. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.